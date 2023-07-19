Mastek buys US-based BizAnalytica in boost for generative AI, global cloud capabilities

Shares of Mastek Ltd ended at Rs 2,177.00, up by Rs 24.15, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

IT company Mastek Ltd on Wednesday (July 19) said it has acquired BizAnalytica, a premier data cloud and modernisation solutions provider headquartered in Boston, USA.

Share Market Live NSE

The strategic acquisition will bolster Mastek's global data cloud services and generative AI capabilities and grant access to a talented pool of qualified data architects and scientists, according to a stock exchange filing.

Established in 2017, BizAnalytica offers end-to-end data cloud and modernisation solutions, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, warehousing, and analytics. The company's expertise empowers enterprises to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that drive revenue growth.

A notable aspect of BizAnalytica's portfolio is its strategic partnerships with leading cloud platforms, such as Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS, further solidifying its position in the market, it said.

Hiral Chandrana, CEO of Mastek Group, said this acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating the company’s presence in data engineering, cloud services, and the rapidly-evolving generative AI domain.

BizAnalytica's strong data cloud and modernisation capabilities, along with its valuable partnerships with industry-leading cloud platforms, will enable us to decomplex the cloud transformation journey for our clients, delivering trust, value, and velocity, he said.

Lokesh Khosla, CTO and Co-Founder of BizAnalytica, said, "We firmly believe that Mastek is the ideal partner to reinforce our market-specific capabilities in data cloud and generative AI. This transition marks a turning point for BizAnalytica, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with our joint customers in their transformation journey."

Shares of Mastek Ltd ended at Rs 2,177.00, up by Rs 24.15, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.