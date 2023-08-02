Maruti Suzuki says utility vehicle sales have been really good in July

The company's domestic sales (including Passenger Vehicles and LCVs) stood at 154,685 units last month as against 145,55 units in July 2022. Exports for Maruti Suzuki were at 22,199 units in July 2023 as opposed to 20,311 units in the corresponding period the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki became the leading player in the SUV space in July 2023, having sold 42,600 vehicles and earning a market share of 24.6 per cent in the month.

Overall, it recorded a sales of 181,630 vehicles across sectors in the said month as compared to 175,916 units in the same period last year.

“We were able to become the number one SUV maker in the month of July. We had about 42,600 vehicle sale. The next manufacturer had about I think 36,000 and hopefully going from here we will try to achieve, on a cumulative basis also, our objective of being number one in SUVs," Shashank Srivastava, Sr Exec Officer-Marketing, Sales, Maruti Suzuki told CNBC-TV18.

“Utility vehicle (UV) performance has been really good, and to simplify, UVs can be broken down into two parts. One is the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment where we have the Ertiga, XL6, and the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment where we have four vehicles, the Brezza, Vitara, Jimny and Fronx.” added Srivastava.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso reported 9,590 unit sales last month, while the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Wagon R and Tour S cumulatively registered 67,102 unit sales in July 2023. In the mid-size segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales stood at 1,348 units last month.

Lost 28,000 vehicle bookings because of semiconductor shortage in Q1

Srivastava, mentioned that the company's order book is about 335,000. and although the company lost about 28,000 vehicles in production in Q1, due to semiconductor shortage, July numbers show some improvement.

"Hopefully going forward, this trend will continue, and we will be able to reduce the waiting periods and increase our volumes," he added.

He also added that there was a 26 percent drop in passenger car sales and there is also a lack of demand for entry level Alto K10.

“Much of this decline is because of Alto because when you compare it with last year’s figure, we had Alto 800, which we had discontinued. We have introduced the Alto K10, which was also there, small number last year, but we have not been able to fully make up those numbers that we lost in Alto 800 with the Alto K10. In fact, Alto 800 numbers used to be in 13,000-15,000 range. So that is what we are trying to do, although admittedly, the Alto kit and price point is significantly higher than what Alto 800 used to be.”

The company's volumes during the quarter grew by 6 percent year-on-year to 4.98 lakh units.