RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, has an ambitious plan to expand production capacity since there is a "growing market demand for Maruti cars". In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhargava said Maruti Suzuki would double its car production by the year 2030 from 2 million cars annually. This reflects Maruti's confidence in its ability to cater to the evolving demands of the Indian market while sustaining its market leadership.

Bhargava also said that growth would not be possible without reorganising the company . Bhargava's comments came a day after Maruti Suzuki said it would acquire parent Suzuki Motor’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Here are the edited excerpts from the interview.

Q: Will the Suzuki Motor’s manufacturing facility deal be EPS accretive? What would the contours would look like and what is the rationale behind this sudden change in plan?

A: You know the You know the background of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). In 2014, Suzuki gave us this offer that they would put in all the money as equity to set up the production facilities, which we were originally planning to do so that we would not have to make any investment there. And then they would make the cars and supply them to us under a contract manufacturing agreement at cost. And it seemed to a lot of people to be a transaction, which is too good to be true, but actually, it was in the interest of both parties. And as a result of this, till now we have, as Maruti, earned an extra interest income from not investing something over Rs 5,000 crore. And the production has taken place smoothly. We didn't have to put in any resources, everything was going fine.

But in these nine years, a lot of things have changed. The market for Maruti has become much bigger. And we are now already at 2 million. We expect to reach 4 million by 2030. The number of models we are making will keep growing with the addition of more SUVs, the addition of EVs and that model number could be anything 26-27-28 I don't know some number like that.

Q: You mentioned that you will try and minimise the losses to both entities. So, there's definitely going to be some loss. Would this mean there's any change in the capex plan for both entities?

A: The capex plan doesn't change at all, the cost will not change at all, and the production volume will not change unless, in some way, we can add a little more capacity to the plant in SMG. Those are little things which we are doing in all our plants. That's not an important part of it. How we will buy the shares? As we have said we have yet to discuss this in another board meeting (with Suzuki). And we will then discuss the modalities of buying the shares from SMC and do that in a manner, which will, as I said, be in the most beneficial manner.

Q: Earlier, the rationale that Maruti gave was that the Indian entity will not own this plant and will focus more on marketing and servicing. And you would actually benefit from the parents Suzuki making that big investment in production. So, what has changed now?

A: We have already reached actually 2.2 million in volume. But without reorganising Maruti, it is not going to remain possible. Nobody in the world is doing this kind of volume under a single company with single management. And the complication is compounded by the fact that the number of types of technologies are becoming much larger than they ever were. So, with that situation, the whole problem of management coordination, shifting production and changing volume becomes much more difficult if you have two managements dealing with it. This is actually one stage.

Once we have this part of it completed, and we are on our way towards starting big production at Kharkhoda (Haryana) and pick the next site for expansion and start working there, there will be further reorganisations happening in Maruti. We cannot go to 4 million with this organisation.

Q: How are shareholders viewing this? Till you get this done, will there be any change in the estimation of the sales volumes?

A: The shareholders should feel reassured that this acquisition of SMG will immediately not make any difference in terms of the production volume, sale volumes, or the cost of the car. He should feel reassured that because the objective of this is to increase the efficiencies of all operations, over a period of time, this merger will actually make the organisation capable of performing at a higher level of efficiency. He should also feel that if we reorganise Maruti to more effectively deal with a larger number of technologies and a larger number of models, larger export volumes and go up to 4 million production, all of that will be to the shareholder benefit.

If we remained unchanged, and we fail to recognise the changes that are happening in the market and in the whole automobile situation then I think the shareholder would after some time have realised that Maruti's inability to change is actually hurting them.

Q: Earlier, you had guided for a 5-7 percent volume growth for the industry in FY24. Given what you've seen so far, there's no recovery in the small car segment, any change in that guidance at all?

A: No, I think we are on track. We have grown compared to last year by 6 percent and this was despite some loss of production because of the semiconductor thing, 28,000 cars in the first quarter. We expect the semiconductor situation to only get better as we go along in the rest of the year. The new production volumes, which we expect because of that, should help us grow a little bit better than 6 percent.

Q: The margin fell quarter on quarter. You mentioned higher employee costs, but do you see more pressure in the quarters to come?

A: I don't know about margin, but in the first quarter of the year, the employee expenses always go up. If you compare last year to this year, it's a 0.1 percent difference. And if you compare it with the previous quarter, it's a 1 percent difference. And that is because the salary increases happen at the beginning of the year, the year goes on and that lump sum addition which comes along doesn't happen throughout. And as volumes increase over the year, employee costs come down

