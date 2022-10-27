Maruti Earnings Preview: Strong volume growth to aid September quarter performance

Mini Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are up 20 percent this year and are nearing their 52-week high.

Buy / Sell Maruti Suzuki share TRADE

India's largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is likely to report a strong September quarter led by volume growth and a low base last year.

The company will report results on Friday, October 28.

Based on a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to increase 44 percent from last year, while net profit is likely to grow 4x. The jump is attributed to a low base due to the pandemic pressure during the same period last year.

The company's volumes have increased both on a year-on-year and a sequential basis. Volumes during the quarter increased 36.3 percent from last year to 5.17 lakh units. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the volumes increased 10.4 percent.

Maruti's operating margin is likely to expand over 500 basis points from last year to over 9 percent. The sequential margin expansion will be aided by price hikes, operating leverage and forex tailwinds.

The benefits of a depreciating Yen against the rupee would result in a lower cost of import of raw material. 7 percent of Maruti's direct and indirect raw material imports are Yen-denominated.

Average selling price during the quarter is likely to increase 1 percent from the June quarter due to a richer product mix.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month , Maruti Suzuki's ED for sales and marketing Shashank Srivastava said that the company has a pending order book of around 4.12 lakh and that Maruti is also doing well in terms of SUV sales. 43 percent of the company's September sales came from the SUV segment.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki have gained 20 percent this year and are nearing its 52-week high of Rs 9,451.