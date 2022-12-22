Maruti Suzuki inks pact with Kamarajar port for passenger vehicles exports

The vehicles will be exported to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC regions. Around 20,000 cars will be exported annually.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday announced that it has signed a five-year pact with Kamarajar Port Ltd for export of its passenger vehicles to international markets. Under the said agreement, Kamarajar Port will be used for exports starting December 2022, the company said in an statement.

A car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port Ltd for handling automobile units, the company added.

The vehicles will be exported to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC regions. Around 20,000 cars will be exported annually. The Kamarajar Port has a capacity to park 14,000 cars.

"The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the company to export vehicles at present," Maruti Suzuki India's Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

MSIL said it posted its highest ever exports at over 2.38 lakh units to more than 100 countries in 2021-22. The company will continue to export from the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port.

Kamarajar Port said in a statement that Grand Vitara — manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Bidadi plant in Karnataka under the partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation — will be sent to the pre-delivery inspection center at the Kamarajar Port, and subsequently shipped.

