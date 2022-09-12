Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales may touch nearly 40 lakh units for FY23, says official

By PTI

Mini Even as the chip shortage issue has improved compared to a year back, the industry is estimated to have a pending order of around 7.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) alone having around 4.18 lakh units, company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava told.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales could touch a record level of nearly 40 lakh units this year on strong demand and companies finding ways to enhance production despite semiconductor shortage, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official said on Monday.

Even as the chip shortage issue has improved compared to a year back, the industry is estimated to have a pending order of around 7.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) alone having around 4.18 lakh units, company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava told.

Maruti Suzuki was in news recently for announcing sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around. The automaker has announced discounts on Celerio, S-Presso, Swift Dzire, Wagon R and Alto 800 among others.