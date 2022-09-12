    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales may touch nearly 40 lakh units for FY23, says official

    Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales may touch nearly 40 lakh units for FY23, says official

    Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales may touch nearly 40 lakh units for FY23, says official
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Even as the chip shortage issue has improved compared to a year back, the industry is estimated to have a pending order of around 7.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) alone having around 4.18 lakh units, company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava told.

    Domestic passenger vehicle sales could touch a record level of nearly 40 lakh units this year on strong demand and companies finding ways to enhance production despite semiconductor shortage, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official said on Monday.
    Even as the chip shortage issue has improved compared to a year back, the industry is estimated to have a pending order of around 7.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) alone having around 4.18 lakh units, company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava told.
    Maruti Suzuki was in news recently for announcing sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around.  The automaker has announced discounts on Celerio, S-Presso, Swift Dzire, Wagon R and Alto 800 among others.

    Also Read: From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali

    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Maruti Suzuki

    Previous Article

    Nitin Gadkari faces flak online for Ad film on 6 airbags featuring Akshay Kumar

    Next Article

    Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched before festive season, check price, features and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng