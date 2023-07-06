Maruti Suzuki India begins export of Fronx compact SUV

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India ended at Rs 9,854.70, down by Rs 139.80, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday started exports of its newly launched sporty compact SUV, Fronx.

The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the carmaker said in a statement.

"The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans," Maruti Suzuki India managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

"With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets," Takeuchi said.

Back in April, Maruti Suzuki India launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo booster jet engine options.

The 1.2 litre trims, which come mated with manual and automated gear shift (AGS) transmissions, are priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh. The manual and automatic variants powered by 1 litre turbo booster jet engine are tagged between Rs 9.72 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2-litre trims with five-speed manual transmission offer a fuel efficiency of 21.79 km per litre, while the five-speed AGS variants return a fuel efficiency of 22.89 km per litre.

Similarly, the five-speed manual trims of 1 litre engine trims offer a fuel efficiency of 21.5 km per litre and the six-speed automatic variants return a fuel efficiency of 20.01 km per litre.