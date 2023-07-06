CNBC TV18
Maruti Suzuki India begins export of Fronx compact SUV

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 6, 2023 4:13:09 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India ended at Rs 9,854.70, down by Rs 139.80, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday started exports of its newly launched sporty compact SUV, Fronx.

The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the carmaker said in a statement.
"The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans," Maruti Suzuki India managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.
