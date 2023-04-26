Maruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki has also found a way to fit six airbags in their cars, which is a significant achievement in terms of safety.
Chairman of Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava on Wednesday said the auto major faced several challenges in the past year, including a chip shortage that resulted in a production loss of 1,70,000 units in the financial year 2022-23.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Bhargava stated that the production loss in FY24 due to the chip shortage would be lower than that in FY23.
Despite this, he expects growth in the entry-level segment to be flat in FY24 due to affordability issues. Additionally, he revealed that Maruti's SUV share in total sales is 43 percent and that the company will follow the market on SUV sales.
Maruti Suzuki announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The company reported a revenue growth of 20 percent, with profits rising by an impressive 45 percent. However, the earnings were slightly below street estimates.
The company has also found a way to fit six airbags in their cars, which is a significant achievement in terms of safety. When it comes to electric vehicles, Bhargava stated that Maruti Suzuki cannot rely on only one technology to reach carbon neutrality. He expressed a desire for the company's battery plant and EV plants to be close to each other, which would allow for greater efficiency in production and transportation.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Crosses turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore, announces capacity expansion
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!