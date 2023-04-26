English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMaruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava

Maruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava

Maruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Apr 26, 2023 6:59:16 PM IST (Published)

Maruti Suzuki has also found a way to fit six airbags in their cars, which is a significant achievement in terms of safety.

Chairman of Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava on Wednesday said the auto major faced several challenges in the past year, including a chip shortage that resulted in a production loss of 1,70,000 units in the financial year 2022-23.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Bhargava stated that the production loss in FY24 due to the chip shortage would be lower than that in FY23.
Despite this, he expects growth in the entry-level segment to be flat in FY24 due to affordability issues. Additionally, he revealed that Maruti's SUV share in total sales is 43 percent and that the company will follow the market on SUV sales.
Maruti Suzuki announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The company reported a revenue growth of 20 percent, with profits rising by an impressive 45 percent. However, the earnings were slightly below street estimates.
The company has also found a way to fit six airbags in their cars, which is a significant achievement in terms of safety. When it comes to electric vehicles, Bhargava stated that Maruti Suzuki cannot rely on only one technology to reach carbon neutrality. He expressed a desire for the company's battery plant and EV plants to be close to each other, which would allow for greater efficiency in production and transportation.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Crosses turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore, announces capacity expansion
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Maruti SuzukiRC Bhargava
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X