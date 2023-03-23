Mars Wrigley India head Kalpesh Parmar to lead Asian business, Tamer Kadry named GM

Kalpesh Parmar would be leading business operations of the gum, chocolate and fruity confections segment across Asia markets and also the pet nutrition segment in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Mars Wrigley India on Thursday, March 23, announced the appointment of Tamer Kadry as the new country general manager of India and the promotion of Kalpesh Parmar as Mars Wrigley Asia's general manager.

"After spearheading a successful journey of three years in India and turning around the business with double-digit growth, Kalpesh has been promoted to lead the company’s Asia business with immediate effect," the company said in a statement, adding, that in his new role he would oversee 20 markets in the company's portfolio.

Parmar would be leading business operations of the gum, chocolate and fruity confections segment across Asia markets and also the pet nutrition segment in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

"India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ five principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth," Parmar said, adding that he is delighted to hand over the reins to his "dear friend and colleague" Tamer Kadry.

At present, Kadry is Mars Wrigley's vice-president of new markets and future growth, of the global emerging markets region. He was previously the CFO of GEM.

"India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible india leadership team and passionate associates," Kadry said.