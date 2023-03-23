Mars Wrigley India head Kalpesh Parmar to lead Asian business, Tamer Kadry named GM

Kalpesh Parmar would be leading business operations of the gum, chocolate and fruity confections segment across Asia markets and also the pet nutrition segment in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong.
Mars Wrigley India on Thursday, March 23, announced the appointment of Tamer Kadry as the new country general manager of India and the promotion of Kalpesh Parmar as Mars Wrigley Asia's general manager.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"After spearheading a successful journey of three years in India and turning around the business with double-digit growth, Kalpesh has been promoted to lead the company’s Asia business with immediate effect," the company said in a statement, adding, that in his new role he would oversee 20 markets in the company's portfolio.
Parmar would be leading business operations of the gum, chocolate and fruity confections segment across Asia markets and also the pet nutrition segment in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong.
"India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ five principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth," Parmar said, adding that he is delighted to hand over the reins to his "dear friend and colleague" Tamer Kadry.
At present, Kadry is Mars Wrigley's vice-president of new markets and future growth, of the global emerging markets region. He was previously the CFO of GEM.
"India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible india leadership team and passionate associates," Kadry said.
Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys board; new lead independent director appointed