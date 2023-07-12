Marksans Pharma shares jump 10%, close in on record high after USFDA approves new pain relief drug

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg provide relief for multiple pain-related symptoms by combining two powerful ingredients indicated for OTC pain relief, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for a pain relief drug, sending its shares higher by over 10 percent to a 52-week high. The stock is also nearing its all-time high of Rs 115, which it hit in September 2015.
The pharma company informed bourses that the USFDA has approved it abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg, over-the-counter (OTC) bioequivalent of Advil Dual Action Tablets 250 mg/125 mg.
Marksans Pharma, a consumer self-care products manufacturer, plans to launch the product immediately, it stated, while mentioning that it is committed to expanding the portfolio in OTC pain management.
The tablets are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug Advil Dual Action of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC. The tablet was first launched as an over-the-counter drug in 2020.
Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets.
Its product portfolio spreads over therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, Antidiabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and anti-allergies.
Its operating revenue was Rs 486 crores in the March quarter of financial year 2023, an increase of 16.3 percent compared to Rs 418 crore in the year ago period. The US and North America contributed Rs 193.5 crore to the revenue in the March quarter.
Shares of Marksans Pharma are trading 9.7 percent higher at Rs 102.70. The stock is up 75 percent this year and has risen 110 percent over the last 12 months.
Recommended ArticlesView All
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Healthy India | Ending AIDS by 2030 — know the emerging threats that may leave this goal unattainable
Jul 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read