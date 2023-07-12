CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMarksans Pharma shares jump 10%, close in on record high after USFDA approves new pain relief drug

Marksans Pharma shares jump 10%, close in on record high after USFDA approves new pain relief drug

Marksans Pharma shares jump 10%, close in on record high after USFDA approves new pain relief drug
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 1:37:42 PM IST (Published)

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg provide relief for multiple pain-related symptoms by combining two powerful ingredients indicated for OTC pain relief, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for a pain relief drug, sending its shares higher by over 10 percent to a 52-week high. The stock is also nearing its all-time high of Rs 115, which it hit in September 2015.

Share Market Live

The pharma company informed bourses that the USFDA has approved it abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg, over-the-counter (OTC) bioequivalent of Advil Dual Action Tablets 250 mg/125 mg.


Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg provide relief for multiple pain-related symptoms by combining two powerful ingredients indicated for OTC pain relief, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X