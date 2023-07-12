Marksans Pharma shares jump 10%, close in on record high after USFDA approves new pain relief drug

2 Min Read
Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg provide relief for multiple pain-related symptoms by combining two powerful ingredients indicated for OTC pain relief, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for a pain relief drug, sending its shares higher by over 10 percent to a 52-week high. The stock is also nearing its all-time high of Rs 115, which it hit in September 2015.
The pharma company informed bourses that the USFDA has approved it abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg, over-the-counter (OTC) bioequivalent of Advil Dual Action Tablets 250 mg/125 mg.
