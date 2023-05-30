Marksans Pharma Q4 Results: Revenue up 16% aided by US, UK & European markets

However, the company’s performance in Australia and New Zealand declined in the fourth quarter by 11 percent from last year to Rs 63.4 crore.

Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd. ended at a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company reported a 16 percent jump in its overall revenue for the January-March period.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 486 crore, compared to Rs 418 crore during the same period last year. Growth was led by the US, along with the UK and European market.