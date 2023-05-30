English
    Marksans Pharma Q4 Results: Revenue up 16% aided by US, UK & European markets

    However, the company’s performance in Australia and New Zealand declined in the fourth quarter by 11 percent from last year to Rs 63.4 crore.

    Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd. ended at a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company reported a 16 percent jump in its overall revenue for the January-March period.

    Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 486 crore, compared to Rs 418 crore during the same period last year. Growth was led by the US, along with the UK and European market.

    Net profit for the period nearly tripled to Rs 82.7 crore from Rs 29.65 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit increased by 72 percent, while EBITDA margin improved to 22.5 percent from 15 percent year-on-year. The management said that price erosion during the quarter was stable, which contributed to the improvement in margins.

