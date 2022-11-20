MarkmyBrand lets you search brand name across all classes of trademark

While most of the entrepreneurs search for availability of brand name for trademark in their respective work class, few search for brand availability in other classes which is different from their work class.

MarkmyBrand.com, a technology driven IPR platform, helps individuals in searching availability of brand in all classes of trademark in single click. Finding a perfect name for business is stressful for many entrepreneurs. While most of the entrepreneurs search for availability of brand name for trademark in their respective work class, few search for brand availability in other classes which is different from their work class.

Harshit Gupta, Co-Founder of MarkmyBrand explains how looking for availability of brand name in other classes can benefit the overall value and identification in long term.

“In the internet age, you do not want a brand name that is being used by different organisations working in different domains. People won’t be able to relate to you uniquely and your brand may struggle to get proper identification. This will also affect your marketing and promotions,” he said.

It seems straightforward. Who wouldn’t want to standout? But the problem starts from here. Even if you start searching for availability in other class, it would increase the pain of entrepreneurs as they have to search 45 times in different 45 classes specified by WIPO.

Here's how markmybrand.com is filing the gap.

Mudit Dadhich, IPR expert and team lead at MarkmyBrand.com Indore office said, “we often get queries from entrepreneurs where they wish to file multiple class applications and hence want to search for brand name availability in all classes in one go. This made us identify the gap and we created a tool for this search.”

Recently MarkmyBrand has also incorporated a new tool on their website where status of any application can be easily tracked.