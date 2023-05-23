Saugata Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Marico in an interview with CNBC-TV18, emphasised the company's commitment to maintaining volume growth and market share, even if it means sacrificing margins. Gupta stated that he wants Marico to be one of the most admired Indian multinational FMCG companies which delivers consistent growth.

Gupta said, "We have to be always top quartile in terms of growth. We are fortunate to be participating in emerging markets and in these markets volume growth and protection of market share is extremely important. So we will never compromise volume growth and market share for the sake of margins. Margins will automatically start creeping up."

Gupta stated that he wants Marico to be one of the most admired Indian multinational FMCG companies which delivers consistent growth. He also expressed his ambition to up the ante on personal care innovation in India.

While growth is a priority, Gupta also recognises the need to build a robust portfolio for the future. Gupta believes that having a diverse range of products and services is crucial for long-term success. According to Gupta, the company's post-COVID diversification efforts have been nothing short of remarkable, opening up new avenues for growth and ensuring a more resilient business model.

"It is important to grow, but what is most important is to have a portfolio for the future. If you see the last couple of years, especially post COVID, we have had an amazing diversification story. This diversification will setup Marico for long term profitable and sustainable growth in the future," Gupta said

Marico's strategic diversification has positioned the company for long-term profitability and sustainability. By exploring new markets and expanding into different product categories, Marico has mitigated risks associated with over-reliance on any single segment, Gupta added.

Digitalization and automation have played a pivotal role in Marico's growth journey over the past five years. The company recognises the transformative power of technology and has embraced digital solutions across various aspects of its operations. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, accelerating the adoption of digital tools and automation within the organization. Marico has leveraged these advancements to enhance efficiency, optimize processes, and improve customer experiences, Gupta said.

