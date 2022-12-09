Marico unit to acquire Vietnam-based personal care company for Rs 172 crore

In local currency, the transaction will be worth 493 billion Vietnamese Dong.
Buy / Sell Marico share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23
IST3 Min(s) Read
Incorporated in Ho Chi Minh City, Beauty X is known for its personal care brands Purite de Provence and Oliv, and has a range of premium and differentiated hair care and skin care products.
In local currency, the transaction will be worth 493 billion Vietnamese Dong. The deal is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
The transaction will help Marico to expand its presence in the female beauty and personal care segment in a high-growth country like Vietnam, along with realising various operational synergies.
Shares of Marico ended 2.64 percent higher at Rs 524.