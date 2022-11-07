“If you look at the run-rate currently in foods business, we are clocking around Rs 650 crore and we are extremely confident that we should be able to hit Rs 850-1000 crore of revenue from foods,” Gupta said.

Homegrown FMCG major Marico has a target of Rs 850 - Rs 1000 crore revenue from foods in the next financial year, Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO of Marico told CNBC-TV18. The company reported that the food segment saw a 26 percent rise in value in the quarter that ended in September.

For the second quarter, the company said that the Saffola franchise — comprising of refined edible oils and foods, grew four percent in value terms — subdued by substantial price cuts in Saffola Oils over the last few months.

Saffola Oats maintained its strong leadership position in the Oats category with a market share of 43 percent. During the quarter, Saffola Honey's two variants were launched — Saffola Honey Active and Saffola Honey Gold. Saffola Soya Bhurji and Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch were also introduced in the quarter. According to the company, there is a significant innovation plan in foods.

Gupta said, “If you look at our categories, oats and masala oats have attained critical mass, it is doing very well. We want to replicate the soya journey just the way we did in masala oats through value addition. It is expected to do Rs 100 crore run rate soon. We also expect to be in at least two more categories by end of FY23.”

Gupta also stated that the headroom for the food business is high in the country and the company is driving the same through its brand Saffola.