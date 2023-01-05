Marico reports low-single-digit revenue growth in December quarter, expects margin improvement

While urban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth, recovery in rural demand was not as noticeable as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels.

Marico's India business "marked a slight improvement over the preceding quarter", and posted a mid-single-digit volume growth for the December quarter, the FMCG firm said in an exchange filing. The company witnessed an improvement in demand, more visible in specific categories amid the festive fervour and oncoming winter season.

However, at the same time, while u rban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth, recovery in rural demand was not as noticeable as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels.

The easing of commodity inflation, higher crop realisations, ongoing government interventions and likely stimulus from the upcoming Union Budget augurs well for the sector in the forthcoming calendar year, the company said.

Marico's Parachute Coconut Oil posted a low single-digit volume growth after a visible recovery in December as consumer pricing stabilised. There was double-digit growth in the Saffola franchise. While Saffola Oils posted low teen volume growth. Foods continued to achieve its stated revenue targets.

In the value-added hair oil category, the sentiment was subdued largely due to tepid demand from rural and mass markets. According to sectoral trends, Premium Personal Care experienced double-digit growth.

Marico's international business posted a high single-digit constant currency growth. Bangladesh held steady despite challenging macros, while the other markets performed well.

Furthering our strategy of increasing the total addressable market in key markets, the acquisition of female personal care brands, Purité de Prôvence and Ôliv, will provide a fillip to the Vietnam business.

CLSA gave a underperformance call on shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 550. The brokerage said the third quarter business update highlights a slight improvement in demand setting, but its performance is likely to remain muted with low-single-digit growth trends.