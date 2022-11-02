Marico launches soya snack for small hunger — Saffola Soya Bhurji

By Sangam Singh

Mini Marico said in the press release that it launched a first-of-its-kind, soya-based instant snack that tastes good as well. Previously, the company had launched Saffola Meal Maker Soya Chunks marking its entry into the plant protein category.

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies, has expanded its plant-based protein portfolio with the launch of Saffola Soya Bhurji — a protein-rich snack that the company claims can be prepared in just 5 minutes.

This latest launch is in line with Marico’s aim to strengthen its foothold in both the healthy foods and ready-to-cook segment in India with products that cater to the needs of consumers today.

The company said in the press release that it launched a first-of-its-kind, soya-based instant snack that tastes good as well. Previously, the company had launched Saffola Meal Maker Soya Chunks marking its entry into the plant protein category.

Speaking about the latest product, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (COO), said “ Saffola has become a mainstay in the Indian healthy snacking market. With the plant-based protein phenomenon growing rapidly in India and consumers seeking healthy protein-rich convenient options, our latest innovation will become a go-to snack for them.”

Saffola Soya Bhurji has been launched in the Magic Masala flavour. The pack comes with an easy marker for water, which can be used to prepare the bhurji. It also packs an immense 12.6 gm of protein per serving and comes in a 35-gm pouch priced at Rs 15 that is available on the major e-commerce platforms.

The product has been launched in West Bengal, Delhi, and Mumbai across general trade. Marico says that the product will be available across the country in a phased manner.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies in beauty as well as wellness spaces. In the 2021-22 fiscal, Marico recorded a turnover of about Rs 93 billion ($1.3 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.