Marico India business sees low growth in Q1 of FY24 as Saffola, Parachute oils slip

Among the FMCG major's newer portfolios, foods continued its strong run, while premium personal care (including the Digital-First portfolio) remained steady. Shares of Marico Ltd ended at Rs 538.85, up by Rs 12.25, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Wednesday (July 5) said its India business reported low-single-digit volume growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal due to significant trade destocking in Saffola edible oils and channel inventory adjustments in core portfolios.

The company noted that demand trends in the FMCG sector remained stable during the quarter, although signs of improvement on a sequential basis were not clearly visible. While urban markets were steady, the anticipated pickup in rural demand remained elusive.