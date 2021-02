Consumer goods major Marico has forayed into the instant noodles segment with the launch of ‘Saffola Oodles’. With the launch of this product, Marico says it is looking to strengthen its presence in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category under the Saffola brand.

Targeting the healthy foods segment through the launch, Marico said in a statement that Saffola Oodles does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. For starters, Saffola Oodles will be launched only through e-commerce channels and will be available on Saffola Stores, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart. The company has launched the product in two SKUs - a single pack of 46g for Rs 20 and a multipack (pack of 4) of 184g for Rs 80.

Marico’s foray into instant noodles comes months after the market saw a significant surge during the lockdown. Incumbents such as Nestle’s Maggi and ITC’s Yippee, which are the top two bands in this segment, saw their sales skyrocket during the months of April and May. The market also saw expansion with brands launching several variants of instant noodles, and other companies launching instant noodles offerings.

However, Saugata Gupta, MD of Marico told CNBC-TV18 that under the Saffola brand, the company wants to have a share of the existing wallet of the total addressable market of premium healthy, in-between snack-able meals, and that is what it is addressing through the launch of Oodles.

Marico doesn’t intend to take on incumbents in the instant noodles space. It is only looking to target healthier options in the instant noodles market and doesn’t plan to expand the product portfolio under this segment either.

Commenting on the new launch, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India. Once again championing the healthy indulgence narrative, we have launched Saffola Oodles in the instant noodles category. Made from wholegrain oats, Saffola Oodles comes in a delicious masala flavour and does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. This new launch seeks to meet the rising consumer need for healthier snacking options that are at the same time delightfully tasty.”