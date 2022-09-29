There is nothing wrong in reversing price hikes, says Marico Chairman

By Jude Sannith

Price hikes in the FMCG sector could stop if inflation comes under control, said Harsh Mariwala, the Chairman of Marico Ltd.

"There is nothing wrong in reversing price hikes. However, whether that will happen or not will depend on individual FMCG players," Mariwala told CNBC-TV18, adding that the market leaders would play a decisive role in whether price reversals occur in the sector.

If at all FMCG market leaders do slash prices, it would depend on how much they hiked it during inflation. "If the companies hiked prices to cover margins, I don't see anything wrong in slashing prices now," he said.

The FMCG sector has to drive growth, he said, adding that companies would contend with a trade-off between growth and profits.

Earlier this month, the FMCG major had reported a volume decline "in mid-single digits" in its India business in the first quarter of the current financial year. The decline was attributed to tepid demand as rising retail inflation exerted pressure on the share of wallet. However, with the inflation pressure abating, the company said it expects a turnaround in the coming quarters.

Mariwala said that urban and rural FMCG demand is suffering in equal measures. The inflationary impact may be slightly higher in rural markets, but the distinction is negligible, he said.

The Marico Chairman also said that agriculture sector could encounter positive impact of controlled inflation from October onwards. He expected inflation to be under control from the third quarter of this fiscal year. "But there are uncertainties," he said.

As the festive season is just beginning, Mariwala said it is too early and difficult to predict the trends during this period with regards to the FMCG sector. He said one would have to wait for the actual festive season to see what the trade and demand is like.