Marathon Edge India buys Newgen Software Technologies shares worth Rs 69 crore

By PTI

Marathon Edge India Fund I on Thursday bought Newgen Software Technologies shares worth Rs 69 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Marathon Edge India Fund I purchased 20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 2.85 percent stake in the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 345 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 69 crore.

As of September 2022, Marathon Edge India Fund I owned a 2.65 percent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, India Acorn ICAV and Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC combinedly offloaded 14,85,132 shares of the company at the same price.

On Thursday, shares of Newgen Software Technologies closed 5.25 percent lower at Rs 341.95 on NSE.