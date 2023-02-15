English
MapmyIndia says smaller healthcare startups under pressure
business | Feb 15, 2023 3:50 PM IST

MapmyIndia says smaller healthcare startups under pressure

Profile image
By Surabhi Upadhyay   | Reema Tendulkar   Feb 15, 2023 3:50 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Rohan Verma's comments suggest that MapmyIndia is well-positioned for success in the current market, with a strong portfolio of clients and healthy margins. As the EV industry continues to grow and evolve, the company's expertise in mapping and location-based services is likely to become increasingly valuable.

MapmyIndia, a digital map provider and predominantly a B2B player, has observed that some small healthcare tech startups facing pressure in the current market.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia, shared some insights on the current state of the healthcare tech industry and how his company is faring in the current market.
“There are small customers here and there who are suffering due to the funding crunches and we have seen a small startups who have gone by the wayside,” he said.
Despite this, Verma remains optimistic about his own company's prospects, citing the success of their major clients, such as Flipkart and Amazon. According to Verma, most of MapmyIndia's clients in the consumer tech and auto industries are performing well.
“Some of the larger players like Amazon, Flipkart are doing quite well and they are part of our portfolio of customers,” he said.
When it comes to margins, Verma noted that the margins for both auto and consumer tech are quite similar. This suggests that MapmyIndia is able to generate healthy profits from both sectors, given the company's expertise in providing mapping and location-based services.
Verma also revealed that MapmyIndia's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023 was an impressive 42.5 percent.
Also Read | MapmyIndia sees billions from a company it bought for Rs 13.50 crore
This indicates that the company is efficiently managing its operations and generating strong profits.
Finally, Verma emphasized the growing importance of maps in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. He explained that maps are used to identify the most battery-efficient routes for EVs, which can help to extend the vehicle's range and save energy.
“We are really benefitting from this move towards EV because EVs need more technology and that is what MapmyIndia provides,” he said.
Also Read | Government mulls handing over FAME probe to investigating agency
The stock was up 3.49 percent in the last one week and 4.68 percent in the past month.
