MapmyIndia says smaller healthcare startups under pressure

MapmyIndia, a digital map provider and predominantly a B2B player, has observed that some small healthcare tech startups facing pressure in the current market.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia, shared some insights on the current state of the healthcare tech industry and how his company is faring in the current market.

“There are small customers here and there who are suffering due to the funding crunches and we have seen a small startups who have gone by the wayside,” he said.

Despite this, Verma remains optimistic about his own company's prospects, citing the success of their major clients, such as Flipkart and Amazon. According to Verma, most of MapmyIndia's clients in the consumer tech and auto industries are performing well.

“Some of the larger players like Amazon, Flipkart are doing quite well and they are part of our portfolio of customers,” he said.

When it comes to margins, Verma noted that the margins for both auto and consumer tech are quite similar. This suggests that MapmyIndia is able to generate healthy profits from both sectors, given the company's expertise in providing mapping and location-based services.

Verma also revealed that MapmyIndia's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023 was an impressive 42.5 percent.

This indicates that the company is efficiently managing its operations and generating strong profits.

Finally, Verma emphasized the growing importance of maps in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. He explained that maps are used to identify the most battery-efficient routes for EVs, which can help to extend the vehicle's range and save energy.

“We are really benefitting from this move towards EV because EVs need more technology and that is what MapmyIndia provides,” he said.

The stock was up 3.49 percent in the last one week and 4.68 percent in the past month.

