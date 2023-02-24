Anand Rathi maintains 'buy' rating on MapMyIndia, says growth story unscathed

"Given that MMI has clear advantages in the context of Inida, not easily replicable and which prove to be huge barriers to the map and navigation business, we believe the premium valuations should endure," the Anand Rathi research report stated.

MapMyIndia's growth story is unscathed, said Anand Rathi's research report, as it maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.

The Anand Rathi report stated that MapMyIndia's nine-month revenue increased 45.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.1 billion, while its EBITDA margin was flat at 42.2 percent, mainly because of higher marketing expenses as device hardware was having lower bargin.

Considering all factors, it has maintained a buy rating on the stock.

The report states that MapMyIndia is just as big as Google Maps, however it is still unknown. It is a B2B and B2B2C market leader in the country and moved early in India's digital mapping (in 1995).

The firm is expecting a 35.8 percent revenue CAGR over the FY23 to FY25 period, based of this fiscal's opening order book of Rs 7 billion, which had increased 86 percent year-on-year.

It is also expected the EBITDA to clock a 34.8 percent CAGR over the FY23-FY25 period.

The risks that MapMyIndia faces are competition from global operators like Google as well as high-client concentration (80 percent of its revenue is from 35 clients in FY22), the report added. Another risk is that a large part of business depends of the auto sector's performance. If the sector faces any adverse changes, it could affect MapMyIndia's business.