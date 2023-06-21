CNBC TV18
Manufacturing GE engines, high-altitude drones opens new tech horizon for India: Bharat Forge CMD
Jun 21, 2023

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director, said the 'Atmanirbhar' process unleashed by PM Modi will create massive opportunities for India's industry.

Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday, June 21, said manufacturing of GE-F414 engines and high-altitude drones by General Atomics will open up a new technology that was closed to India. The US administration had approved a deal between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to co-manufacture F414 jet engines in India.

Also, India had approved the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework.


Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge Chairman And Managing Director, said the ‘Atmanirbhar’ process that Prime Minister Modi has unleashed in India will create fantastic opportunities for India's industry.

