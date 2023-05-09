English
Newly-listed Mankind Pharma crosses Macquarie's price target on market debut - Shares surge 31%

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 2:11:26 PM IST (Published)

Mankind Pharma listed on the bourses at a premium of 20 percent to its issue price of Rs 1,080.

Shares of the newly-listed Mankind Pharma gained as much as 31 percent on its stock market debut. In addition, brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and a price target of Rs 1, 400.

Shares of Mankind Pharma are already trading above Macquarie's price target.

The price target implied a potential upside of 30 percent, which the stock has manage to achieve in a single session.

