Mankind Pharma profit rises over 50% in first quarterly results since listing

Mankind Pharma’s operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), increased by 46.3 percent to Rs 416.67 crore. EBITDA Margin also expanded to 20.3 percent during the quarter from 16.5 percent a year ago.
Net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 285.4 crore, up 50.2 percent from Rs 190 crore during the same period last year. The net profit was aided by higher sales, an increase in other income and lower finance costs.
Other income increased to Rs 47.5 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 33.53 crore a year ago, while finance costs were down to Rs 5.15 crore from Rs 13.03 crore.
Among specific segments, the chronic segment continued to outperform, with revenue growth of 25 percent during the quarter compared to industry growth of 15 percent. This segment accounted for 35 percent of the overall sales.
The consumer healthcare business also grew 10 percent to Rs 152 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 138 crore a year ago.
Shares of Mankind Pharma are off opening lows, currenrly trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 1,361.
