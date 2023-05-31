Mankind Pharma profit rises over 50% in first quarterly results since listing

Mankind Pharma’s operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), increased by 46.3 percent to Rs 416.67 crore. EBITDA Margin also expanded to 20.3 percent during the quarter from 16.5 percent a year ago.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported a 50 percent jump in its net profit for the March quarter, in its first quarterly results since the company went public.

Profit stood at Rs 285.4 crore during the March quarter, up 50.2 percent from Rs 190 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Higher profit came on account of higher sales, an increase in other income and lower finance costs. Other income increased to Rs 47.5 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 33.53 crore a year ago, while finance costs were down to Rs 5.15 crore from Rs 13.03 crore.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,052.7 crore with 97 percent of the sales coming from the Indian market. Domestic revenue increased by 18 percent to Rs 1,972 crore, while exports increased by 63 percent to Rs 81 crore.

Among specific segments, the chronic segment continued to outperform, with revenue growth of 25 percent during the quarter compared to industry growth of 15 percent. This segment accounted for 35 percent of the overall sales.

The consumer healthcare business also grew 10 percent to Rs 152 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 138 crore a year ago.

Mankind Pharma’s operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), increased by 46.3 percent to Rs 416.67 crore. EBITDA Margin also expanded to 20.3 percent during the quarter from 16.5 percent a year ago.

The stock made its debut on BSE and NSE on May 9, 2023, closing the day with more than 32 percent gains over the issue price of Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share.