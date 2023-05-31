Mankind Pharma profit rises over 50% in first quarterly results since listing

2 Min(s) Read
Mankind Pharma’s operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), increased by 46.3 percent to Rs 416.67 crore. EBITDA Margin also expanded to 20.3 percent during the quarter from 16.5 percent a year ago.
Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported a 50 percent jump in its net profit for the March quarter, in its first quarterly results since the company went public.
Profit stood at Rs 285.4 crore during the March quarter, up 50.2 percent from Rs 190 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Higher profit came on account of higher sales, an increase in other income and lower finance costs. Other income increased to Rs 47.5 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 33.53 crore a year ago, while finance costs were down to Rs 5.15 crore from Rs 13.03 crore.