Mankind Pharma profit rises over 50% in first quarterly results since listing

Mankind Pharma’s operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), increased by 46.3 percent to Rs 416.67 crore. EBITDA Margin also expanded to 20.3 percent during the quarter from 16.5 percent a year ago.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported a 50 percent jump in its net profit for the March quarter, in its first quarterly results since the company went public.

Net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 285.4 crore, up 50.2 percent from Rs 190 crore during the same period last year. The net profit was aided by higher sales, an increase in other income and lower finance costs.