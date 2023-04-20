English
Mankind Pharma OFS saw good interest from FIIs & domestic MFs during roadshows, says MD

By Ekta Batra   Apr 20, 2023 3:30 PM IST (Published)
Mankind Pharma, a leading domestic pharmaceutical and consumer health company, is all set to hit the market with a pure offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 4000 crore next week.

Mankind Pharma, a leading domestic pharmaceutical and consumer health company, is all set to hit the market with a pure offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 4,000 crore next week.

The company is the manufacturer of popular brands like Manforce, PregaNews, and Unwanted 72, which have gained immense popularity among consumers.
Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 stated that the company saw good interest from foreign institutional investors and domestic mutual funds during the roadshows. He added that the company will continue to focus on the Indian market, although exports have been a small portion of their sales.
According to Juneja, 13 percent of the company's sales come from National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), while 75 percent of the products are manufactured inhouse and that gives them an edge over other companies that outsource their manufacturing.
However the company's margins remained under pressure due to rise in in API prices, Juneja said.
The IPO will begin on April 25, 2023 and end on April 27, 2023. The issue is priced between 1026 to 1080 per share. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited are lead managers to Mankind Pharma IPO and the equity shares offered through Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.
X