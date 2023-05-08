Mankind Pharma shares to make a debut on exchanges tomorrow. What GMP signals ahead of listing?

Ahead of the listing, Mankind Pharma's grey market premium, which indicates the premium commanded by shares in the unlisted market, is at 120, according to market observers.

The shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to get listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 9. Ahead of the listing, the company's grey market premium, which indicates the premium commanded by shares in the unlisted market, is at 120, which is 20 percent higher than its yesterday's GMP of Rs 100, according to market observers.

The price band for the Mankind Pharma IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080. The shares are expected to get a listing of somewhere around Rs 1,200 on debut, which indicates a good premium over its issue price. However, the premium may get fluctuated based on the sentiments in the markets.

"Expecting a decent listing gains of around 7-10 percent on the issue price considering healthy market mood and a strong subscription response from the investors, led by the institutions while the offer also witnessed muted response from the retailers due to concern on 100 percent OFS," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.

"On valuation per se the issue was fully priced-in IPO keeping valuation bit on higher side hence decent listing gain can be justified due to secondary market’s sentiments along with recovering global market scenario," Tapse said.

Prathamesh Masdekar, research analyst at Stoxbox expects the issue to open 8 to 10 percent higher on the listing day.

What should investors do?

"Valuations are reasonable but not so much is available on the table for investors. As the whole issue is OFS on the other side which is also negative. Even in the past, experience says that IPO's related to OFS has underperformed," said Ravi Singhal, CEO of GCL Broking.

"But on the other side all brands and medicine are on the leadership position. This is HUL of Pharma Good in Marketing and now the market fit for product that is even good in r&d as is focused on product line. If you are a long-term investor you can keep it for a target of Rs 1470 in the next one year," Singhal added.

"Looking at the demanding subscription figures, it is very clear indication the trend is back in action. Despite volatility and concerns on OFS offer we believe Mankind business model holds good for long-term investments," Tapse said.

Mankind Pharma IPO subscription

The public issue, which opened for subscription on April 25 and closed on April 27, got a good response with overall subscription at 15.32 times.

The QIB or qualified institutional buyers category has been subscribed 49 times, while the non-institutional investors or high net-worth individuals' portion was subscribed 3.8 times. However, the retail investor's portion was under-subscribed at 92 percent.

The IPO of Mankind Pharma is one of the largest public issues so far this year and one of the biggest ever by a domestic drug maker since Gland Pharma came up with its Rs 6,480 crore public issue in 2023.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing investors who are looking to divest their stakes in the Delhi-based pharmaceutical company. The total equity shares on the block will be 40,058,844 as per the red-herring prospectus (RHP) filed by the company earlier.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.-

Ahead of its IPO, Mankind Pharma has raised Rs 1,297 crore by allocating 12 million equity shares to 77 anchor investors, which included some marquee foreign and domestic institutions.

All about Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements, and anti-acne preparation categories.

It has a pan-India marketing presence and operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the country.

As of December last year, the firm had a team of more than 600 scientists and a dedicated in-house R&D centre with four units located at IMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) and Thane (Maharashtra).