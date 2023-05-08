Mankind Pharma shares to make a debut on exchanges tomorrow. What GMP signals ahead of listing?

4 Min(s) Read
Ahead of the listing, Mankind Pharma's grey market premium, which indicates the premium commanded by shares in the unlisted market, is at 120, according to market observers.
The shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to get listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 9. Ahead of the listing, the company's grey market premium, which indicates the premium commanded by shares in the unlisted market, is at 120, which is 20 percent higher than its yesterday's GMP of Rs 100, according to market observers.
The price band for the Mankind Pharma IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080. The shares are expected to get a listing of somewhere around Rs 1,200 on debut, which indicates a good premium over its issue price. However, the premium may get fluctuated based on the sentiments in the markets.
"Expecting a decent listing gains of around 7-10 percent on the issue price considering healthy market mood and a strong subscription response from the investors, led by the institutions while the offer also witnessed muted response from the retailers due to concern on 100 percent OFS," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.