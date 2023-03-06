English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsManappuram Finance shares rise after SBI MF buys 48 lakh shares on Friday

Manappuram Finance shares rise after SBI MF buys 48 lakh shares on Friday

Manappuram Finance shares rise after SBI MF buys 48 lakh shares on Friday
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 1:45:05 PM IST (Published)

In January, Manappuram Finance had announced it would be raising Rs 1,110 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd gained over 3 percent in trade on Monday after SBI Mutual Fund picked up stake in the non-banking financial company engaged in offering gold loans and vehicle financing.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

On Friday, SBI Mutual Fund acquired 48 lakh equity shares (over 0.5 percent stake) in Manappuram Finance via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 106.59 per share.


Manappuram Finance managing director and CEO VP Nandakumar told CNBC TV-18 on Friday that the company expected gold loan growth of 10-12 percent in the next financial year as the trend of declining gold AUMs has been arrested.

He added that his daughter Sumitha Jayasankar is also being groomed as one of the contenders to take up as the CEO of the company.

In January, the company had announced it would be raising Rs 1,110 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The second-largest gold loan company in the country had said that its board of directors in a meeting on January 24 approved issuing secured, noncumulative, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible, and taxable debentures on a private placement basis.

To recall, Manappuram Finance had reported AUM growth of 4.9 percent year-on-year in the December quarter, majorly driven by healthy growth of 33.3 percent in non-gold loans.

In a research report dated February 6, brokerage firm Axis Securities said it maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 165 per share.

“The management is focused on diversifying its product mix by increasing the share of non-gold loan products in the loan portfolio. This will aid the company in maintaining its AUM growth momentum,” the note said.

Shares of Manappuram Finance are trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 109.85.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Manappuram Finance

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X