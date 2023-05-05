Manappuram Finance MD exploring legal options, says ED freezes shares worth Rs 2,000 crore

Nandakumar said that the FIR has been filed by an individual who has a "long-standing grouse against him and his family."

Manappuram Finance Managing Director VP Nandakumar is exploring legal options after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) froze his assets worth Rs 143 crore over allegations of money laundering.

In a letter addressed to the board of directors and shared with exchanges, Nandakumar called the ED order "unreasonable" and said that the agency has also frozen his shares, which are worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Nandakumar mentioned about Manappuram Agro Farms, which accepted deposits from residents of Valapad in Kerala and neighbouring areas, where it would pay interests on those deposits. He further said that post an RBI order in 2012, MAGRO stopped accepting all deposits and decided to repay all of them.

MAGRO repaid deposits worth Rs 34 crore by March 2012, while the remaining amount was placed in an escrow account, from where the subsequent payments were made. Nandakumar also reiterated that there only a balance amount of Rs 9.25 lakh yet to be repaid, which they haven't managed to repay despite their efforts.

The ED said that outstanding illegally collected deposits are to the tune of Rs 143 crore. Investigations further revealed that there is no proof of repayment or no KYC of the depositors. This is after the Reserve Bank asked Manappuram to return the amount to the depositors.

Additionally, deposits worth Rs 53 crore were shown to be returned in cash without any proof of repayment or KYC.

Nandakumar said that a petition has been filed on his behalf before the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of the FIR that triggered the ED visit. He further said that the FIR has been filed by an individual who has a "long-standing grouse against him and his family."

Despite Nandakumar's clarification, shares of Manappuram Finance remain at the day's low, currently trading 13 percent lower at Rs 103.65.