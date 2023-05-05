Manappuram Finance MD exploring legal options, says ED freezes shares worth Rs 2,000 crore

2 Min(s) Read
Nandakumar said that the FIR has been filed by an individual who has a "long-standing grouse against him and his family."
Manappuram Finance Managing Director VP Nandakumar is exploring legal options after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) froze his assets worth Rs 143 crore over allegations of money laundering.
In a letter addressed to the board of directors and shared with exchanges, Nandakumar called the ED order "unreasonable" and said that the agency has also frozen his shares, which are worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore.