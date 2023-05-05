Money Laundering Allegations Against Manappuram Finance, ED Freezes assets worth Rs 143 Crore

The outstanding illegally collected deposit, which are the Proceeds of the Crime, have been detected to be Rs 143 Crore.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at six premises in Kerala's Thrissur, belonging to Manappuram Finance Ltd. and its Managing Director VP Nandakumar. The searches are conducted as part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

Investigations are ongoing into allegations of money laundering from the illegal collection of deposits from the public.

The agency said that the searches have resulted in the detection of evidences regarding money laundering and large-scale transactions in the form of public deposits, which were done by VP Nandakumar through his proprietary firm - Manappuram Agro Farms (MAGRO), without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Deposits were illegally collected at various branch offices of Manappuram Finance through some of its employees, the agency said.

The ED further said that outstanding illegally collected deposits are to the tune of Rs 143 crore. Investigations further revealed that there is no proof of repayment or no KYC of the depositors. This is after the Reserve Bank asked Manappuram to return the amount to the depositors.

In a statement to the exchanges on Thursday, Manappuram said that MAGRO had accepted deposits prior to 2012 and were subsequently repaid. However, it mentioned that deposit of Rs 9.25 lakh cound not be repaid despite continuous efforts.

"The Company is co-operating with the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation team by providing the required details sought by them," the statement read further.

Additionally, deposits worth Rs 53 crore were shown to be returned in cash without any proof of repayment or KYC. The agency said VP Nandakumar diverted and invested the amount into immovable properties named after himself, his spouse, children, as well as shares of Manappuram Finance.

As a result, the ED has frozen assets of VP Nandakumar worth Rs 143 crore under PMLA, 2002. The assets include eight bank accounts, investment in listed shares and shares of Manappuram Finance. Incriminating documents evidencing money laundering and documents of 60 immovable properties were also seized during the investigation.

The ED is now investigating the role of Manappuram Finance's CFO and other employees suspected to have assisted in this offence.