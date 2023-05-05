Breaking News
ED conducted searches at six Manappuram locations
Money Laundering Allegations Against Manappuram Finance, ED Freezes assets worth Rs 143 Crore

Money Laundering Allegations Against Manappuram Finance, ED Freezes assets worth Rs 143 Crore

Money Laundering Allegations Against Manappuram Finance, ED Freezes assets worth Rs 143 Crore
The outstanding illegally collected deposit, which are the Proceeds of the Crime, have been detected to be Rs 143 Crore.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at six premises in Kerala's Thrissur, belonging to Manappuram Finance Ltd. and its Managing Director VP Nandakumar. The searches are conducted as part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

Investigations are ongoing into allegations of money laundering from the illegal collection of deposits from the public.
The agency said that the searches have resulted in the detection of evidences regarding money laundering and large-scale transactions in the form of public deposits, which were done by VP Nandakumar through his proprietary firm - Manappuram Agro Farms (MAGRO), without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
