Man Infra sees revenue potential of Rs 4,000 crore from new residential project in Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), holding a substantial 33.32 percent stake in Royal Netra Constructions Private Limited, has taken a redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai's western suburbs. Spanning across a 10-acre land expanse, this project is poised will have a carpet area for sale measuring 1.7 million square feet having the potential to generate revenue of more than Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years.
Speaking about the project, Manan P Shah, Managing Director of MICL, said, “We are thrilled to announce we are extending our footprint in the western suburbs through an expansive development endeavour. This addition to our real estate portfolio signifies a monumental achievement, marking a new chapter in the legacy of MICL Group."
MICL Group's Real Estate Portfolio, already at 4.6 million square feet of carpet area, is poised for remarkable growth, expanding to 6.3 million square feet with this strategic acquisition. The endeavour boasts a total construction area exceeding 50 lakh square feet, with a projected completion timeline of five to six years.
The shares of the Mumbai-based company rose more than seven percent following the announcement about the new redevelopment project. At around 12:00 pm, the stock was trading five percent higher, around the level of Rs 145 per share, eight percent away from 52-week high of Rs 155.50 per share hit last week.
Maninfra reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,890.35 crore and net profit of Rs 258.57 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023
