MamaEarth dismisses rumours of IPO withdrawal: Exclusive

Personal care and beauty brand MamaEarth has dismissed rumours that the company is withdrawing its IPO. The news was confirmed by the company's CEO and Co-Founder Varun Alagh, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.

MamaEarth has been growing rapidly in recent years and has been engaging with regulators and bankers after filing the draft prospectus of its IPO with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Alagh confirmed that the company continues to move ahead with its IPO plans. He stated that the reports of the company withdrawing from the IPO process are baseless and unfounde, adding that he expects SEBI approval on the DRHP by next month.

Once MamaEarth receives SEBI approval, the company will have 12 months to file the IPO. During that time, they will be discussing valuations with bankers and investors, but Varun Alagh stated that they are still some time away from finalizing valuations.

When asked about SEBI's queries on the issue, Alagh emphasized that the queries are a part of the regulation process and that there has been no change in the size of the offering. He confirmed that MamaEarth has responded to SEBI's queries and that their first focus is getting approval for the IPO.

Regarding rumors that MamaEarth is being valued at $3 billion, Alagh stated that the company has never shared any valuation number. However, he did say that the early feedback from investors has been very positive.

MamaEarth has quickly become one of India's fastest-growing personal care brands, and its IPO has been highly anticipated. While there have been some rumors and speculation about the company's plans, it is clear from Varun Alagh's statements that MamaEarth is still moving forward with its IPO and is committed to seeing it through to completion.