MakeMyTrip to sell forex, insurance to travellers: Report

MakeMyTrip's subsidiary TripMoney has planned to provide services such book now pay later, forex and insurance products, LiveMint reported on Wednesday.

TripMoney Fintech Solution specifically focuses on the financial services needs of Indian travellers. It wants to become a one-stop solution for Indian travellers.

The company intends to make it an independent app and solution that will also be available to customers who are booking on any travel agency and not just through their platforms, the report said. Currently, TripMoney is only an app-in-app feature which works on its two websites MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.

According to the company, the move will involve a deeper play in the travel fintech space.

MakeMyTrip Group CEO Rajesh Magow told LiveMint that during the pandemic or the last three or four quarters, TripMoney has been running and gaining traction by selling "bite-sized" insurances for travellers during unpredictable covid waves. In future, the company will also be looking at other financial services that Indian travellers need like Forex. "Forex is a big need of the Indian consumer," he added.