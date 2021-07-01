MakeMyTrip introduces mandatory paid time off for employees to beat COVID blues

MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel marketplace, has introduced mandatory paid time off for its employees. The new three-day paid leave policy is part of the company’s initiatives to help employees recover and recuperate from pandemic induced physical and mental fatigue.

MakeMyTrip already follows an unlimited leave policy, but mandatory paid leaves have been introduced to persuade employees to take a break. The company will be encouraging employees to take three days off along with existing holidays and weekends, making it an extended break. MakeMyTrip will also be taking care of logistical issues to ensure that there is no impact on team productivity due to the new leave policy.

Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “Our employees are our biggest assets and their well-being is our top most priority. We have made several interventions from time to time -- be it introducing new initiatives or iterating existing processes -- as we continue with new ways of working thrust upon us as a result of the pandemic. Our new initiatives reflect our commitment towards our employees and we hope it will help energise the workforce as they take this time for self-care while also continuing to support COVID-impacted employees with medical and financial assistance.”

Apart from mandatory paid time off, MakeMyTrip will also be introducing other initiatives to boost morale and productivity. The company will be hosting group recreational activities and sessions for its employees and their families. Sessions will include activities such as interaction with India’s tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, online cocktail making classes with called ‘Happy Hours,’ and creative contests for employee families during its ‘Jumpstart’ week.

The company has also rolled out special deals, privilege discounts, curated and handpicked holiday options for its employees to enjoy during their leave.