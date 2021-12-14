Major Indian companies committed to go carbon-free; check out here on when they plan to achieve the goal

At the recently-held COP26 Summit in Glasgow, apart from governments, several businesses also pledged to go carbon-free, setting ambitious deadlines for themselves. Essentially, it means that these establishments will reduce emissions or balance new emissions by using natural carbon sinks like forests and oceans to absorb them.

Over the last few years, many major companies in India and other economies have announced their plans to cut their greenhouse gas emissions completely.

Here are the Indian corporate giants that plan to go net-zero in the future:

Reliance Industries

In June this year, Mukesh Ambani, owner of Reliance Industries, announced his plan to go carbon-free by 2035. “We have no option as a society, as a business but to really adopt a sustainable business model," Ambani said. He added, “The green push will mean transforming our businesses and integrating that with the future."

Tata Consultancy Services

India’s largest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. It will achieve the target in a phased manner. The company will, by 2025, reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 70 percent. “We are in a unique position to combine our purpose-driven world view with digital innovation to not only drive our own sustainability but also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future,” said NG Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra

India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has announced its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040. The Anand Mahindra-led company has said that it will focus on "energy efficiency" and the "use of renewable power" to achieve the target. It adds that "residual emissions will be addressed through carbon sinks".

ITC

Multi-business conglomerate, ITC, has announced its plans to meet 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. The company vision statement says that it will implement "large-scale digitalisation" and "enter into cross-sectoral collaborations and partnerships" to decarbonise its energy consumption.

Earlier, in March, ITC Hotels had announced that the United States Green Building Council recognised Bengaluru-based ITC Windsor as the first hotel in the world to achieve the LEED Zero Carbon Certification.

Adani Group

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plans to expand his conglomerate's renewable power capacity almost five-fold by 2030 and turn his business carbon negative. In September, Adani announced that he will turn the ports under his control into net carbon zero by 2025. He has also pledged to invest $20 billion over the next 10 years in renewable energy generation and component manufacturing. Adani also aims to produce the world's cheapest green power by 2025.

Indian Railways

Indian Railways plans to become the world’s first net-zero carbon emitter railway network by 2030. At present, it is one of the largest electricity users in the country, consuming approximately 18,410 million units (MU) for trains and 2,338 MU for its offices, railway stations, and other establishments. The Indian Railways spends nearly Rs 11,045 crore every year on electric energy bills.

Wipro

IT major Wipro, in April, announced that it aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. It has also set an intermediate target of a 55 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Bengaluru-headquartered company also stated that it has steadily reduced its energy, water, waste footprint and biodiversity impact over the last two decades.

Dalmia Cement

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat Group, has announced his plan to make his company the first cement business to go carbon-neutral by 2040. Dalmia said the company is constantly looking to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and move towards sustainable and profitable growth.