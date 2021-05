A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire.

According to sources, the fire erupted in the crude distillation unit in the HPCL old terminal. DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

No causalities have been reported so far. An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit, said, officials.

(This is a developing story)