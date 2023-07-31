Mahindra to set up EV battery testing, crash test facilities in Tamil Nadu

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ended at Rs 1,475.10, up by Rs 7.50, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Monday said the company is setting up an electric vehicle battery testing facility at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chengalpattu and a crash test facility at Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) SIPCOT, Cheyyar Industrial Park, both in Tamil Nadu.

The electric vehicle battery testing facility will be set up at a cost of Rs 210 crore which would lead to the employment of more than 1,000 people and the crash test facility will be constructed for Rs 290 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin virtually inaugurated the first phase of the battery testing facility and laid the foundation stone of the crash test facility, it said.

The Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) R&D facility was set up in 2012. Spanning 125 acres in the Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, MRV was the first R&D centre in the world that brought Automobile and Tractor Product Development together under one roof.

In recent times, MRV has successfully launched many new vehicle models such as XUV500, THAR, XUV 300, KUV 100, Alturas, TUV 300, Arjun Novo, Yuvo, Jivo, etc.

In addition, Mahindra's 454-acre test track in SIPCOT Cheyyar is focussing on vehicle testing and validation, ride handling, and other capabilities.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ended at Rs 1,475.10, up by Rs 7.50, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.