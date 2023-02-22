Mahindra and Mahindra to transfer passenger EVs assets to subsidiary by June 2026

MEAL was incorporated in October 2022 as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has entered into an asset transfer agreement with its EV subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. (MEAL) for transfer of certain identified assets (capital work in progress) pertaining to the four-wheeler Passenger Electric Vehicles to MEAL.

The remaining assets will be transferred to the subsidiary by June 2026.

The total investment of the company in the said assets, classified as "capital work in progress" for financial year 2022 is approximately Rs 230 crore, which is 0.6 percent of the company's net worth.

Mahindra & Mahindra in July last year had announced that it intends to hive off assets related to the four-wheel passenger EVs business of the company to a new unit, which will be incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company had signed a share purchase agreement with a UK-based British International Investment Plc for total investments of Rs 1,925 crore in MEAL. The investments were supposed to be made in two tranches.

The investments were supposed to be made in two tranches, under which the first tranche of Rs 1,200 crore was to be invested by June 2023. The same date has now been extended to March 31, 2024.

The second tranche of Rs 725 crore, will now be completed by July 1, 2024, subject to the milestones achieved. The company had earlier said that the second tranche would be completed in financial year 2024 without specifying the date.

M&M recently announced in earnings for December quarter, which was better than expectations. The company's revenue grew 41 percent, while margin increased by more than 100 basis points compared to the year-ago period. Agri business saw an increase of 160 basis points in market share to 41 percent.