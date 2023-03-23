Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain after World Bank arm invests in EV subsidiary

Morgan Stanley also has an ‘Overweight’ rating on M&M shares with the target price at Rs 1472. Last mile mobility forms 2.2 percent of M&M's total net worth and revenue, given FY22 revenue of Rs 13 billion, the deal is valued at 4.6x times the EV/Sales, said the brokerage firm.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) gained nearly one percent on the BSE on Thursday after International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, said that it will invest Rs 600 crores in the newly incorporated Last Mile Mobility Company (NewCo) to be launched by M&M in a bid to scale up electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles (SCVs) that are more affordable.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares are trading at Rs 1,174, up 0.8 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

This is IFC’s first investment in an EV manufacturer in the country and the first in electric three-wheelers globally. The investment will be in the form of compulsory convertible instruments, in one or more tranches at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crores.

The Rs 600 crores investment will result in ownership of between 9.97 percent to 13.64 percent for IFC in NewCo. The transaction is subject to customary approvals.

Here is what analysts say

Global brokerage firm JP Morgan has an ‘overweight’ call on the shares of M&M with the target price at Rs 1,520. According to the brokerage firm, the EV fundraise enables M&M to maintain its strong position in the EV three wheeler segment, where EV penetration is rising at a rapid pace (7.4 percent in Feb-2023, excluding e-rickshaws).

Morgan Stanley also has an ‘overweight’ rating on M&M shares with the target price at Rs 1,472. Last mile mobility forms 2.2 percent of M&M's total net worth and revenue, given FY22 revenue of Rs 13 billion, the deal is valued at 4.6x times the EV/Sales, said the brokerage firm.

Meanwhile Nomura has a 'buy' rating on the shares of M&M with the target price at Rs 1,718. As per the brokerage firm M&M’s last-mile mobility business is well suited for electrification. Further it has not assigned any separate value to last mile mobility business business.