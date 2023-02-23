Mahindra Lifespace shares fall after MD & CEO Arvind Subramanian resigns

The company has appointed Amit Kumar Sinha as the new managing director and chief executive officer and as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of five years with effect from May 23, 2023, to May 22, 2028 (both days inclusive).

The shares of realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd fell eight percent on Friday, a day after the company's Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer resigned. On Thursday, February 23,the company announced that Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the company, has resigned with effect from close of business on May 22, 2023.

The company in a concall, held post the announcement, reiterated the target of 2500 crore bookings by FY25 and stated that the company will ensure continuity of key management personnel across functions. Mahindra Lifespace ensured capabilities in place for new management. ICICI Securities said that management ensuring continuity in growth should not be a key risk.

Subramanian has decided to move on to pursue his personal interests outside the company, the company said in an exchange filing. Also, his cessation as key managerial personnel of the company follows his resignation,

The company has appointed Amit Kumar Sinha as the new managing director and chief executive officer and as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of five years with effect from May 23, 2023, to May 22, 2028 (both days inclusive).

The company also appointed Sinha as an additional director on the board of directors with effect from February 22, 2023, and as managing director (designated) from February 23, 2023, to May 22, 2023.

Sinha joined Mahindra Group on November 1, 2020, as president, group strategy. He became a member of the group executive board on April 1, 2021. Over the past over two years, Sinha led several high-impact projects covering growth, transformation, and capital allocation across group companies.

He is on the board of Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Susten, Mahindra First Choice, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, and Fifth Gear Ventures.

Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Sinha was a senior partner and director with Bain & Company. Over 18 years at Bain across US and India, he managed large-scale strategy, organisation, and performance improvement projects, covering numerous industries, including infrastructure, real estate, construction, energy, and technology.

Amit holds a dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specialising in finance and strategy, where he received the coveted Palmer scholar award and Siebel scholarship for academic performance.

He also holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering (electrical and electronics) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. Sinha is also an Ananta Aspen Fellow as part of their India leadership fellowship programme.