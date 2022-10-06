Mahindra Lifespace joins Actis for Rs 2,200 cr investment in industrial and logistics facilities development

By Asmita Pant

Mini "The company has executed definitive documents to establish joint ventures with Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, for developing industrial and logistics real estate facilities across India," the realty firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday announced a joint venture with global investment firm Actis to develop industrial and logistics facilities with an initial investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace or its affiliates and Actis or its affiliates will jointly invest in asset owning SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and in an entity that will provide business services to the asset owning SPVs.

Mahindra Lifespace might own stakes in the range of 26 percent to 40 percent in these entities, and the remaining stake will be owned by Actis or its affiliates. Both the partner entities have earmarked up to 100 acres of land across Mahindra World Cities as seed assets to be acquired by the asset owning SPVs during the course of arrangement.

In addition, the two JV partners plan to expand the business by acquiring and developing greenfield and brownfield projects across India. "The total investment in the business over the initial years, including debt, is estimated to be Rs 2,200 crore," the company said.

The realty company has noted that industrial and warehousing have emerged as a high-growth real estate asset class buoyed by rising consumer demand and accelerating manufacturing investment. The recently launched National Logistics Policy is expected to give a further fillip to investments in the sector.

The shares of the company were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 471.3 on BSE at 15:47 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)